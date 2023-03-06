Lemon Tree Hotels' Keswani expects prices to keep rising for the next four years

Expect hotel prices to keep rising in the foreseeable future, as per Lemon Tree Hotels' Patanjali Keswani. The Chairman and Managing Director of the hotel chain added that he expects prices to keep rising for the next four years. This news may come as a shock to some travellers who are used to finding affordable hotel rooms in India, but it's not entirely surprising given the current state of the hotel industry.

Keswani explained that the demand for hotel rooms is growing at a rate of 10 percent each year, while the supply is only growing at a rate of 5 percent.

“Demand has been growing on an aggregate basis, north of 10 percent every year for the last two decades,” he said.

Also Read | Budget 2023 - Finance Minister announces to take promotion of Tourism sector in mission mode

This means that there is a significant imbalance between the number of people who want to stay in hotels and the number of available rooms. As a result, hotels are able to charge higher prices to take advantage of this demand.

But what about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hotel industry? Surprisingly, Keswani doesn't seem too worried. He believes that as long as there are no major outbreaks or lockdowns, the hotel industry will continue to grow and thrive.

In fact, Keswani is so confident in the future of the hotel industry that he expects Lemon Tree Hotels to see a 20 percent growth in FY24. This is a bold prediction, but it's not entirely unfounded.

Also Read | India sees foreign tourist arrivals jump 4 times after 2 years of negative growth: Toursim Minister

Lemon Tree Hotels has been expanding rapidly in recent years, opening new properties all over India and even venturing into other countries like Dubai.

Of course, not everyone is going to be happy about the news that hotel prices are set to rise. Budget-conscious travelers may find themselves priced out of some of their favorite hotels, and business travelers may need to adjust their budgets to accommodate the higher costs.

In a bid to boost the tourism sector, the Finance Minister, during her budget 2023-24 speech in Parliament, announced to take the promotion of Tourism in a mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes and Public-Private partnerships.

She said that 50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.

The stock was up more than 9 percent in the last week and over 5 percent over the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video