Legend of the Patiala Peg: When Maharaja Bhupinder Singh 'tricked' British cricketers

Many of us wonder why the city of Patiala is used as a reference to measure a drink. A Patiala peg or the two-finger peg is something people present to guests during special celebrations. It is a measure more than the standard 30 ml or 60 ml of hard liquor, mostly whiskey.

It is basically measured by the distance between the little finger and the index finger. Didn't get it? To pour a Patiala peg, one needs to place the little finger at the bottom base of a glass and rest the index finger on the outside and pour whiskey into the glass until it fills the base of the index finger. That's a Patiala peg. But do you know how it came to being measured that way. Read on to find out the story behind the Patiala peg.

The Patiala peg is a gift from Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. The term has its roots in the Patiala royal family. The story is from the time of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, who ruled the princely state of Patiala from 1900 to 1938. He is the grandfather of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. This story has been mentioned by Captain Amarinder Singh in his book "Captain Amarinder Singh: The People's Maharaja".

Patiala pegs were used to defeat the British in cricket

Captain Singh has written in detail in his book about the inception of the Patiala peg. In 1920, his grandfather Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was adamant to defeat an England team in a cricket match. Therefore, he planned to use some tricks on the visiting team. When they reached Patiala to play the match, the Maharaja invited them for a get-together on the eve of the match.

He ensured that the guests were served Patiala pegs so that they would overindulge in alcohol and, guess what? The maharaja's plan worked. The entire British team got drunk. This resulted in a massive win for the Maharaja's.

A Patiala peg can contain up to 120 ml of alcohol.

Inder Pal Singh Rana, owner of Bar Scotland Yard in Patiala, tells this story in an interesting manner. He revealed that Maharaja Bhupinder Singh invented this peg when he was preparing Patiala pegs for his foreign guests.