Laos to Jordan: Beautiful and inexpensive places to spend your holidays

Visiting some breathtaking locations is the best way to spend the holiday season. If you're looking to experience a magical and unforgettable Christmas / New Year without breaking the bank, check out our list of the cheapest places to visit.

It's time to pack your bags and tell Santa where you'll be spending the holidays. Whether you're on a trip by yourself, with a friend, or in a group of five, a holiday-themed one will be enjoyable and relaxing for everyone. With some careful planning, you may discover a cheap holiday spot that will still give you plenty of spending money for those last-minute cosmetic gifts.

Visiting some breathtaking locations is the best way to spend the holiday season. If you're looking to experience a magical and unforgettable Christmas / New Year without breaking the bank, check out our list of the cheapest places to visit.

1. Bali

Bali, a tropical paradise, is a top tourist destination for people all over the globe. It's also a great place for Indians to go on Christmas holiday because of the inexpensive prices. You should take the family to Waterbom if you plan on visiting the area. When your children have worn themselves out on one of the various water slides—from the Python to Boomerang—you may have a drink at the poolside bar or a relaxing massage while submerged in the pool.

2. Bangkok

Christmas in Bangkok is a dazzling, beautiful, and exciting time of year. Every December, thousands of tourists flock to Bangkok, attracted by the city's festively lit shopping centers, events, and parties. Don't miss the festive lighting of lampposts, trees, bridges, houses, street food stalls, and tuk-tuks. Cheapest plane tickets to Bangkok may be found in the months of August and November.

3. Jordan

Jordan is one of the most welcoming countries in the world for visitors. The abundance of both natural and man-made wonders will astound you. Jordan has several hidden gems outside of its major cities that the ordinary visitor never hears about until they visit. Jordan is a very inexpensive holiday destination that will provide you with a once-in-a-lifetime experience this Christmas.

4. Thailand

Thailand is a stunning country and a top destination for a Christmas vacation in Asia. With its beautiful landscapes, clear oceans, and wide variety of exciting outdoor activities, Thailand is the perfect spot to enjoy the near-perfect weather. A vacation in Thailand is just what you need to recharge your batteries and enjoy the special event without breaking the bank, especially if you're an Indian traveler.

5. Laos

If you're looking for a low-priced place to visit after seeing India, consider Cambodia, a Southeast Asian country known for its mountainous terrain, Buddhist temples, and gorgeous French architecture. There is no other country that celebrates Christmas quite like Laos. When visiting Laos for Christmas, you should definitely partake in their Christmas festivities since, unlike in other nations, they have not commercialized the holiday.

6. The Philippines