English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsLadakh: A high altitude backpacking adventure in the Himalayas

Ladakh: A high-altitude backpacking adventure in the Himalayas

Ladakh: A high-altitude backpacking adventure in the Himalayas
Read Time14 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 3, 2023 5:25:41 PM IST (Published)

Ladakh is a must-visit destination for hikers who are looking for a high-altitude backpacking adventure. The region's unique culture, stunning landscapes, and challenging trekking routes make it an unforgettable experience

Ladakh, located in the northernmost region of India, is a place of stunning natural beauty and rugged terrain. It is known for its towering mountains, deep valleys, and high-altitude deserts. For adventure seekers and backpackers, Ladakh is a dream destination. Trekking through the Himalayas in Ladakh is an experience like no other, offering breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, glacial rivers, and ancient monasteries. The region is also home to unique culture and traditions, providing an immersive cultural experience for visitors. In this post, we will delve into the beauty of Ladakh and provide an overview of what to expect on a high-altitude backpacking adventure in the Himalayas. From the best time to visit essential trekking gear, we'll provide all the information you need to plan the ultimate adventure in Ladakh.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Ladakh and its unique features
Ladakh is a high-altitude region nestled in the northernmost part of India's Himalayas, situated between the Karakoram Mountain Range to the north and the Great Himalayas to the south. It is a place of unparalleled natural beauty and offers a unique cultural experience that is hard to find anywhere else in the world. Ladakh is known for its rugged terrain, stark landscapes, and high-altitude deserts, which make it a backpacker's paradise.
In Ladakh, you will find crystal-clear lakes, glistening glaciers, and snow-capped peaks that will take your breath away. The region is also home to a rich and diverse cultural heritage, with influences from Tibet, India, and Central Asia. Ladakh is known for its colourful festivals, ancient monasteries, and traditional way of life.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X