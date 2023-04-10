Kuthambakkam’s high-tech bus terminus to facilitate seamless transportation for Bengaluru travellers

The Kuthambakkam bus terminus, located in Thirumazhisai, Chennai, will comprise 70 government bus bays and 30 private service bays. The terminus is spread across 25 acres and will facilitate transportation services to several western cities like Bangalore and Krishnagiri.

The commuters travelling between Chennai and Bengaluru will soon be able to avail of a smooth and hassle-free transport facility. A wi-fi-enabled high-tech bus terminus in Kuthambakkam, Chennai, is expected to be operational by August. Nearly 70 percent of work at the bus terminus has been completed, according to reports.

Therefore, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has proposed that Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) expand its service to the upcoming terminus by building a metro station in Poonamallee which is only a few kilometres away from Kuthambakkam. This will likely ensure better transport accessibility among locals. Cumta’s officials have indicated that they will be sending an official letter to the relevant authorities over their proposal.

Kuthambakkam’s residents also believe the move will benefit lakhs of travellers arriving in or leaving from Bengaluru if CMRL extends its service to this state-of-the-art bus terminus.

ALSO READ|

The Kuthambakkam bus terminus, located in Thirumazhisai, will comprise 70 government bus bays and 30 private service bays. The terminus is spread across 25 acres and will facilitate transportation services to several western cities like Bangalore and Krishnagiri.

This Rs 340 crore project will boast several facilities and modern amenities for commuters. These include food courts, drinking water facilities, a comprehensive CCTV network, high-speed Internet connectivity, and multi-level parking facilities for over 1,680 two-wheelers and 235 four-wheelers, passenger lifts, and escalators.

Chennai Metro’s Phase-2 is nearing its peak construction stage. Last month, news emerged that the government had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the project. The 118.9km three-corridor Phase-2 was planned at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore. So, the latest allocation in the budget is undoubtedly a shot in the arm of the project.

It is worth noting that trains on the three corridors of Madhavaram to Shollinganallur, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to SIPCOT will have an average speed of 32 kmph. At the same time, trains in Phase 1 and Phase 1 extension projects will run at an average speed of 34 kmph.