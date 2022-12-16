Hometravel news

Here are some of the many reasons why every tourist should visit Kullu Manali

Here are some of the many reasons why every tourist should visit Kullu Manali

3 Min(s) Read

By Sanhita Baruah  Dec 16, 2022 8:22:45 AM IST (Published)

Kullu Manali, with its scenic Himalayan backdrop, is a popular tourist destination. This place has something for everyone, with scenic meadows, pine trees, medieval temples, and majestic hills. If you haven't yet visited this destination, we will now present you with even more persuasive reasons to do so.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Himachal Pradeshmanali

Previous Article

Airport Congestion: The "public” has been short-changed at PPP airports

Next Article

Haunted cemeteries in India: Top ten chilling places