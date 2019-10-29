Travel
Kochi ranked seventh on the list of 10 must-visit destinations in 2020
Updated : October 29, 2019 06:07 PM IST
The city is home to several historical sites and also hosts the famed Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international exhibition of contemporary art.
Rich with a legacy of its own, the city has been a base for several foreign cultures that entered India starting with Romans and all the way to Portuguese, Dutch and British.
The city, known as the Queen of the Arabian Sea, is the only Indian city and the highest-ranking city from Asia on the list.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more