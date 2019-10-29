Travel

Kochi ranked seventh on the list of 10 must-visit destinations in 2020

Updated : October 29, 2019 06:07 PM IST

The city is home to several historical sites and also hosts the famed Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international exhibition of contemporary art.

Rich with a legacy of its own, the city has been a base for several foreign cultures that entered India starting with Romans and all the way to Portuguese, Dutch and British.