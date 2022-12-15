During the Kambala season, special racetracks of mud and water are set up for the buffalo races across several coastal districts of Karnataka. This event attracts tourists, locals as well as photographers. Check the schedule for this year and a surprising Usian Bolt connection.

The Kambala season in the coastal Karnataka is under way. The annual buffalo race is a popular event in the state which attracts tourists, locals and photographers alike. The Karnataka Tourism Department has already released a schedule of events between November 2022 and April 2023.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is an annual festival in the farming belts of Karnataka. It is celebrated during the winter, when contestants along with their trained buffaloes, race in the muddy fields. The racing events are usually organised between November and April.

The race

The Kambala race is performed on two parallel racetracks, filled with mud and water. In the event, buffaloes are raced in pairs and are held together with ploughs and ropes.

The jockey or Kambala runner is the man commanding the buffaloes with a whip or ropes.

In the race, teams of buffaloes along with their jockey sprint towards the finish line on the two parallel racetracks. The winners qualify for next rounds until the final race. Prizes for entertaining the crowd by splashing the water to the highest target are also given.

The buffaloes

The buffalo owners and farmers in the region take great care of their animals and the best of Kambala buffaloes can cover a 140-m racetrack in less than 12 seconds.

The Supreme Court of India has issued guidelines to ensure Kambala buffaloes are not harmed, tortured, or ill-treated. Over 45 different villages in coastal Karnataka celebrate Kambala. The event is held in Mangaluru, Udupi, Moodabidire and other towns after the paddy harvest season.

This year’s schedule of upcoming Kambala events:

December 17 at Hokkadigoli.

December 18 at Ballamanja.

December 24 at Moodabidri.

December 31 at Mulki Arasu.

January 7 at Miyar.

January 15 at Adve Nadikoor.

January 22 at Mangaluru Bangrakulur.

January 28 at Aikalabava.

February 4 at Puttur.

February 11 at Vamanjoor.

February 18 at Katapadi.

February 25 at Jappu.

March 4 at Navoor.

March 11 at Uppinangady.

March 18-25 at Bangadi Paivalike.

April 1-8 at Surathkal Panapila.

Notable past events

In 2020, buffalo racer Srinivas Gowda ran 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds behind two buffaloes, setting a record in the annual race.

