Jammu & Kashmir approves final phase of Rs 250-cr ropeway for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

A Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project has been approved to facilitate pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, expected to be completed in three years.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Monday that the final phase of the tendering process for the construction of a Rs 250-crore passenger ropeway project at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been approved by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB). The project, which is aimed at facilitating pilgrims, especially the elderly and the differently-abled, is expected to be completed in three years.

The 2.4-km-long ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chat along the 12-km track leading to the Trikuta hills in the Reasi district. This would enable pilgrims to reach the temple complex in just six minutes compared to the five to six-hour trek. According to officials, the addition of this facility is expected to make it much easier for devotees to offer prayers at the shrine.

The Lt Governor, who is also the board's chairman, emphasized that the ropeway project would be undertaken with utmost sensitivity to ensure that the interests of local businesses are not impacted. He further added that the project is aimed at providing a comfortable and satisfying experience to pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country and abroad.

Sinha inaugurated the Tripti Bhojanalaya and the Prasad Kendra at the temple complex's Bhawan. These two facilities, with a capacity to accommodate 3,000 pilgrims a day and serve 750 visitors at one time, respectively, are part of the continuous efforts to improve the overall experience of pilgrims.

Last year, the shrine witnessed the highest number of pilgrims visiting in nearly a decade, with over 91.25 lakh devotees making their way to the revered site. This is a significant increase from 2020 when the shrine was closed for five months due to the Covid pandemic and only 17 lakh pilgrims visited after it reopened on August 16, 2020.

The SMVDSB has been managing the affairs of the shrine since 1986, and the footfall has increased steadily with each passing year. From 13.95 lakh pilgrims in 1986, the number of visitors increased to 1.04 crore in 2012, and the arrival of pilgrims touched 85.87 lakhs in 2018. However, the number dropped to 79.40 lakh in 2019 when the central government revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ropeway project is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy by increasing the number of visitors to the shrine and providing employment opportunities to the people of the region. The project is also aimed at promoting tourism in the area and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir to the world.

The announcement of the final phase of the tendering process for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ropeway project is expected to be a game-changer for the region's economy and provide a much-needed boost to the tourism sector. The project, which is being undertaken with utmost sensitivity to safeguard the interests of local businesses, is expected to provide a comfortable and satisfying experience to pilgrims visiting the shrine from across the country and abroad.

