Jammu and Kashmir, Manali emerging as top destinations for solo travellers: Report

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Jul 4, 2023 7:57:25 PM IST (Published)

As more people are inclined to explore places at their own pace and preference, a recent travel trend report suggests that Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo Indian travellers.

A research conducted by travel fintech SanKash, found that almost 35 percent of solo travellers preferred Jammu and Kashmir to go on a vacation, followed by Manali (25 percent) and Shimla (14 percent). Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo travellers as more people are inclined to explore these places at their own pace and preference, according to travel trends.

Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine percent, seven percent and five percent, respectively.
"Destinations renowned for their natural beauty, cultural richness have witnessed a surge in popularity, captivating the hearts of travellers. As of March 2023, domestic travel is becoming more popular, and domestic capacity has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Bookings are back to 100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for domestic travel," said Akash Dahiya, co-founder and CEO of SanKash.
According to PTI, the most interesting trend in the report was the shift towards solo travel, as there has been a whopping 250 percent surge in Q1-FY23.
The insights indicate a notable shift in travel patterns, with travellers displaying a strong inclination towards "self-exploration, adventure, and reconnecting with nature".
"Solo travel has topped the chart as the most preferred trend, as travellers are inclined to explore not only themselves but the world at their own pace and preference. The feeling of freedom and independence are the key factors fuelling the trend since people want to break free from their comfort zone and not feel swayed by the whims of fellow travellers," it added.
With inputs from PTI
