Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to build the world's tallest fountain in Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is exploring the possibility of installing the tallest water jet in the world at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, aiming to exceed the height of the famous fountains at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and King Fahd's Fountain in Saudi Arabia, News18 reported.

To determine the feasibility of constructing a fountain with a height ranging from 250 to 300 metres, the administration has invited consultants to submit comprehensive project reports and cost estimates.

This follows the inauguration of five new dancing, programmed fountains by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in March, from Zabarwan to Krale Sangri in Dal Lake, as well as one high water jet with a 90-metre water-throwing capability.

The report added that this initiative was well-received by the public, and the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority hopes that the proposed world's highest water jet will attract even more tourists to the region.

According to an Expression of Interest document issued by the authority, the project could be executed in two phases. The first phase involves the proposed fountain with a water jet height of 200 to 250 metres, while the second phase aims for up to 300 metres. The consultant will be responsible for conceptualising and designing the project, the report said.

The recently built water jet in Dal Lake at a budget of Rs 10 crore is one of the tallest in the country and it is the first of its kind in J&K. The project's ultimate goal is to showcase the region's normalcy and appeal to tourists.

The Dubai Fountain, which is renowned worldwide, has a water jet height of around 152 metres, whereas King Fahd's Fountain, the world's tallest fountain located on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, has a maximum water jet height of 260 metres, earning it a place in the Guinness Records as the highest water fountain globally.