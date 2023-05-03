Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsJammu and Kashmir administration plans to build the world's tallest fountain in Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to build the world's tallest fountain in Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to build the world's tallest fountain in Dal Lake
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 12:07:30 PM IST (Published)

The recently built water jet in Dal Lake at a budget of Rs 10 crore is one of the tallest in the country and it is the first of its kind in J&K. The project's ultimate goal is to showcase the region's normalcy and appeal to tourists.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is exploring the possibility of installing the tallest water jet in the world at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, aiming to exceed the height of the famous fountains at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and King Fahd's Fountain in Saudi Arabia, News18 reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


To determine the feasibility of constructing a fountain with a height ranging from 250 to 300 metres, the administration has invited consultants to submit comprehensive project reports and cost estimates.
This follows the inauguration of five new dancing, programmed fountains by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in March, from Zabarwan to Krale Sangri in Dal Lake, as well as one high water jet with a 90-metre water-throwing capability.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X