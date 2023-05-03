Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to build the world's tallest fountain in Dal Lake

The recently built water jet in Dal Lake at a budget of Rs 10 crore is one of the tallest in the country and it is the first of its kind in J&K. The project's ultimate goal is to showcase the region's normalcy and appeal to tourists.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is exploring the possibility of installing the tallest water jet in the world at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, aiming to exceed the height of the famous fountains at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and King Fahd's Fountain in Saudi Arabia, News18 reported.

To determine the feasibility of constructing a fountain with a height ranging from 250 to 300 metres, the administration has invited consultants to submit comprehensive project reports and cost estimates.

This follows the inauguration of five new dancing, programmed fountains by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha in March, from Zabarwan to Krale Sangri in Dal Lake, as well as one high water jet with a 90-metre water-throwing capability.