    Is your student visa processing delayed? Here's what you should do to save time and money

    Is your student visa processing delayed? Here's what you should do to save time and money

    Is your student visa processing delayed? Here's what you should do to save time and money
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sanhita Baruah   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Student visas getting delayed are the most concerning, as not only does it determine their future, but is stressful as students looking to study abroad  have already paid the fee upfront and are in debt as they have to repay the loan they have sought for further studies.

    With all the rage of visa processing delays and timelines being missed, a layman is left to wonder what to do in these times of uncertainty. In this article, you will find a few steps you can take to ensure you can make the best of the status quo and protect your interests.

    In case you visa is delayed. Here are a few things you must consider to salvage the situation.
    Contact your university
    If your visa is getting delayed beyond the standard timeline, inform your university about the status and carry on with the necessary formalities for late arrival. Check out their website or talk to your student coordinator about your department’s late arrival policy.
    Also read:
    All packed but still waiting? All you need to know about travel plans impacted by visa delays
    Preparing for delayed arrival
    It is always best to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best. If your university has a public student group or community, find students in your department and strike a conversation with them. Get acquainted with them and enquire how late arriving students cope with the curriculum. Building a rapport with ones already in the system will do you good in the long run. Enquire if there are tasks you can complete online before joining them in the university.
    Book accommodation wisely
    Instead of booking and paying for accommodation upfront in full, it is wise to choose a place that makes a reservation with a partial amount. The students forum can also help out in finding stays with a nominal rent. If you have paid in full and if the law of the land allows for the same, the rented place can be sublet until the time you reach the country. However, the landlord has to be consulted before pursuing the engagement.
    Apply for Indian universities
    Although your dream of studying in your dream university is quite a possibility, there is still a chance for your visa to be denied or take longer than expected. In such a case, it is better to also apply to Indian universities offering the same course. This way, you do not take an unnecessary break from your education. Many students rely solely on the university they have applied abroad and stay hell bent on studying there, without applying to Indian colleges and universities, only to regret afterwards. As the final visa decision is arrived at, the dates for college admissions in India also get closed. Hence, it is advised to have a plan B in case plan A does not work.
    Also read: Stunning destinations in India that resemble foreign locations
    Contact your bank to discuss loan repayment terms
    If you have availed a loan to pay your tuition fees, immediately get in touch with your bank, explain the situation and ask for options. Consult with them on how they might be able to restructure the repayment options, given the unforeseen scenario.
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
