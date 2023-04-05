Is IRCTC’s Nepal tour package with flights the cheapest going? Compare rates

IRCTC's 5N/6D 'Gems of Nepal' tour package — at less than Rs 40,000 — to Nepal will commence on April 25 from Lucknow. It will include Pashupatinath Temple, Patan Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa, and Manakamana Temple, among others. Check what Thomas Cook and EaseMyTrip has to offer.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new air tour package to Nepal named ‘Gems of Nepal.’ The 5N/6D tour to Nepal will commence on April 25 from Lucknow.

“Explore the 'Gems of Nepal', visit Kathmandu and Pokhara with IRCTC air tour package for 5N/6D starts from Rs 38,800 per person,” tweeted IRCTC.

https://twitter.com/IRCTCofficial/status/1643548597450072064

The package includes visits to Pashupatinath Temple, Patan Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa, and Manakamana Temple, among other popular tourist destinations in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

The journey will start on April 25 from Lucknow by Indigo Airlines. A total of 30 people can take this package and the tour will end on April 30. The package price starts from Rs 38,800 per person with triple occupancy and will go up to Rs 39,500 for double occupancy and Rs 47,900 for single occupancy.

However, the package per child, aged between 5-11 years, will cost Rs 38,000 if opted with an extra bed, and Rs 31,000 without an extra bed.

The package includes round-trip flight tickets, accommodation in 3-star hotels, meals, sightseeing, a tour guide and travel insurance.

The booking for this tour package can be done on IRCTC's official website.

Other private travel agencies also offer similar tour packages for Nepal. Thomas Cook and EaseMyTrip offer tour packages for Nepal at different prices.

EaseMyTrip offers a Nepal tour package at Rs 19,899 per person which includes a twin-sharing room, A/C private coach bus for sightseeing and only breakfast. It doesn’t include the price of flight tickets and meals, compared to the IRCTC package.

Thomas Cook offers a 5N/6D tour package to Kathmandu and Pokhara at Rs 22,490 per person. This too includes only accommodation, sightseeing in an A/C vehicle and breakfast.