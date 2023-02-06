hometravel News

Indian Railways passengers can now order food via WhatsApp on select trains

At present, IRCTC's e-catering WhatsApp service has been implemented on selected trains. The Ministry of Railways said the services will be enabled on other trains, based on feedback and suggestions from the passengers. Read on to know how to avail the WhatsApp service:

Passengers travelling by Indian Railways will now be able to order food via WhatsApp on selected trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Monday announced the WhatsApp initiative to make its e-catering services more customer-centric.

The Ministry of Railways, in a statement said that the IRCTC’s new e-catering services would be offered via the website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well its e-catering app 'Food on Track' and customers would also be able to place their orders via the WhatsApp number +91-8750001323.
The ministry added that the IRCTC's e-catering service, which serves around 50,000 meals daily, will be implemented via WhatsApp in two stages.
In the first phase, the customers will receive a WhatsApp message comprising the website details asking them if they want to opt for the e-catering service.  With this option, they can book meals from restaurants available at stations en route, directly via the e-catering website, without having to download the catering app.
In the next phase, the WhatsApp number will enable interactive two-way communication for the passengers, where an AI-powered chatbot will handle their e-catering queries and help them book meals.
At present, the WhatsApp service has been implemented on selected trains. The ministry added that it will enable the same on other trains, based on feedback and suggestions from the customers.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023 2:50 PM IST
