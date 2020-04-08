Travel
IRCTC suspends bookings for its three private trains till April 30
Updated : April 08, 2020 11:10 AM IST
All passengers who have booked tickets during that period will get full refunds, an IRCTC official said.
The bookings for the three trains — the Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore route, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas — were earlier stopped only between March 25 and April 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown starting March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.