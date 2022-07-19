IRCTC rides out storm in teacup, ends Rs 50 service charge on Rs 20 cuppa

The Railway Board has removed on-board service charges on meals and beverages that are not pre-ordered by travellers on premium trains like Rajdhani, Duronto, Vande Bharat or Shatabdi, said reports. However, passengers will still have to pay the same amount for meals that they order on the go — except for the morning tea.

Prices of tea on board a premium train have recently been in the news, with passengers sharing photos of tax invoices from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to the passengers, the IRCTC had charged them Rs 50 as 'service charge' for a Rs 20 cup of tea.

The revised meal rates by the IRCTC show that passengers will be charged Rs 50 more for breakfast, lunch, and dinner if they are ordered during the journey and not pre-booked with the tickets. However, there will be no additional charges for morning tea or coffee.

Earlier, breakfast, lunch and evening snacks would cost a passenger Rs 105, Rs 185 and Rs 90, respectively. Additionally, Rs 50 would be charged with each meal. After the changes, passengers will have to pay Rs 155, Rs 235, and Rs 140, respectively, for these meals. This means though the service charge has been removed from the meals, their cost would remain the same.

“The removal of the service charge will only reflect in the prices of tea and coffee,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

In 2018, the Indian Railways had issued a circular stating that passengers who did not opt for catering services while booking tickets would have to pay an extra amount of Rs 50 per meal if they decided to purchase meals onboard.