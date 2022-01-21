IRCTC promises 'lowest convenience fee' on new flight booking platform

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently took to Twitter to talk about its new air ticket booking platform, claiming that it had “the lowest convenience fee.”

The government-owned company provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways but has recently expanded into providing air flight tickets as well with its new platform -- www.air.irctc.co.in -- where it claims to offer several benefits.

“No matter which part of the world you're flying to, #book your #flight #tickets with #IRCTCAir and #avail exciting #booking #benefits like lowest convenience fee of Rs 50 & #air #travel #insurance worth 50 lac,” the organisation posted on the microblogging website.

No matter which part of the world you're flying to, #book your #flight #tickets with #IRCTCAir and #avail exciting #booking #benefits like lowest convenience fee of Rs 50 & #air #travel #insurance worth 50 lac. Info: https://t.co/fLKvfBulvZ #FlyAt50 #StaySafe😷✈️🧳@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 21, 2022 A convenience fee is charged by travel marketplaces and booking platforms to cover the cost of payment processing that they are undertaking on behalf of the customer and the banks. IRCTC charges a convenience fee for those purchasing tickets through internet platforms, though in the past the corporation has waived its convenience fee for train ticket purchases to promote digital transactions.

In the accompanying photos, IRCTC added that passengers will not need to worry about hidden charges when booking tickets through the platform. Additionally, it added that there will be special fares for defence personnel as well as Leave Travel Concession (LTC) fares for government employees, as it is a government authorised agency for LTC ticket booking. Booking through the IRCTC platform will also get travellers free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh.

IRCTC is also the official booking partner for the government, being responsible for booking tickets for various ministries and government departments.

Finally, SBI customers can avail even lower prices. The holders of IRCTC SBI Card Premier will enjoy 5 percent cashback on bookings made through the platform.