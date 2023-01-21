IRCTC offers affordable online tourism package to Andamans for Valentine’s Day

The IRCTC Andaman Delight Ex Bagdogra tour package brings travellers a chance to visit the famous tourist places in Kolkata and various picturesque locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The tour starts on February 10 for 6 days and 5 nights.

Are you looking for a perfect Valentine’s Day holiday? Then the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has got you covered.

The IRCTC has introduced an affordable tourism package for Kolkata and Andaman around Valentine’s Day in February. The tour starts on February 10 for 6 days and 5 nights.

The IRCTC Andaman Delight Ex Bagdogra tour package brings travellers a chance to visit the famous tourist places in Kolkata and various picturesque locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Here are all the details of the IRCTC Andaman Delight Ex Bagdogra tour package

In this special tour package, tourists will get a chance to visit Kalighat Temple and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. They will also get a chance to visit the historic Cellular Jail, Corbin Cove Beach, Radhanagar Beach in Havelock, Kalapathar Beach and Baratang Island in Port Blair.

The tour package includes travel arrangements made for the passengers from Lucknow to Kolkata and from Kolkata to Port Blair and the return journey via flight.

The highlight of the package is the celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14, at Baratang Island and Port Blair.

Sightseeing opportunities

On day two of the tour, Travellers will get a half-day sightseeing tour with a visit to the Cellular Jail and a Light & Sound Show at the Cellular Jail.

On day three travellers will get a chance to visit Ross Island and North Bay (Coral Island) which offers a view of the exotic coral, colourful fishes, and underwater marine life.

ALSO READ: IRCTC wants more people to travel via its tourism packages

Travellers will take the cruise to Havelock on day four of the tour where they will then get to visit the World Famous Radhanagar Beach.

On day five, travellers will get to visit Kalapathar Beach, followed by departure to Neil Island by ferry. They will also get to visit Lakshmanpur Beach.

Travellers will get a chance to visit Bharatpur Beach & Natural Bridge on day six of the tour.

On the last day, travellers will move back to Port Blair airport for the return journey to Guwahati.

Cost of the Package

As per the IRCTC tourism website, the Andaman Delight Ex Bagdogra (EGA018A) package starts from Rs 49,800 per person.

What’s included in the package?

The following costs will be covered in the tour package.

Air Ticket in Economy class (onward & return).

Accommodation on a single/twin sharing/triple sharing basis.

All transfers are in tourist vehicles.

All entry tickets, boat tickets & cruise tickets.

Six breakfasts and seven dinners.

GST as applicable.

Travel insurance.

What’s not included in the package?

All kinds of personal expenses including tips, laundry, telephone bills, porterage facility, liquor, room service, camera charge, herbal message etc.

Any water sports activity such as scuba diving, underwater sea walking, sea scooter, glass boat cruise, etc., are also excluded.

Anything that is not mentioned in the Inclusions will have to be paid for by the travellers.