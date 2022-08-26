Now, passengers can order food from their train seat on WhatsApp; here’s how

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini IRCTC’s food delivery service Zoop has tied up with Jio Haptik to offer WhatsApp service to passengers to help them easily order food from their train seat using their PNR number

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) food delivery service Zoop is offering WhatsApp service to passengers to order food from their train seat using their PNR number. Zoop has partnered with Jio Haptik for the service.

Passengers will be able to order food at any upcoming station through Zoop without having to download an additional app. The service will allow passengers to also track food real time, provide their feedback and get support related to their orders.

How to use Zoop WhatsApp service?

Passengers can order food via the Zoop WhatsApp bot by following the simple process.

To start the service, passengers will have to save the Zoop WhatsApp chatbot number +91 7042062070 and send them a text message while travelling. Alternatively, passengers can also navigate to https://wa.me/917042062070 and start chatting with Zoop.

Zoop will ask the passengers to enter their 10-digit PNR number. On sharing the number, the service provider will be able to automatically detect the passenger’s coach and seat/berth in the train.

The chatbot will then ask the passengers to verify their details. They will be asked to select an upcoming station from where they would like to order food.

The chatbot will guide the passengers through restaurants and ask them to select and order their food. The passengers can make the payment through the app itself.

Once the transaction is completed, the passengers will be able to track their food from the chatbox.

Food will be delivered when the train arrives at the selected station.