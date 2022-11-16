Under the Colourful Jewels of Rajasthan Tour Packages, IRTC has introduced some of the most budget-friendly tours for these winters.

Winter is the best time to visit Rajasthan, which is also known as the Land of the Kings. If you are planning a winter vacation with your family or friends, IRCTC has brought some budget-friendly tours for you.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has introduced some of the cheapest and best options to visit Rajasthan. Here is a look at some of the most budget-friendly options.

Jaipur-Ajmer-Pushkar- Udaipur-Jaipur (NJH074):

Starting from Rs 9,715.

The tour for 4 Nights/5 Days includes some of the most popular and scenic cities of Rajasthan. The starting price of the budget tour is Rs 9,715 and the upcoming date of the journey is November 21.

Overview of the tour

The tour covers four popular destinations of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Ajmer, Pushkar, and Udaipur.

Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, is the capital and largest city of Rajasthan that reflects the taste of the Rajputs and the royal families and the package includes sightseeing of Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, City Palace and Amer Fort.

Ajmer is surrounded by the Aravalli Mountains, and the city is an oasis wrapped in green hills, the package includes a visit to the Dargah Sharif.

Pushkar is one of the oldest cities in India, which lies on the shore of Pushkar Lake. The package includes sightseeing and a visit to Eklingji and Haldighati.

The last destination is Udaipur also known as the City of Lakes. Travellers will get a chance to visit the City Palace and Saheliyon ki Bari.

The package includes:

Pick up and drop to Railway Station/Bus Stand/Airport and Sightseeing in AC Cab.

4 Breakfasts only.

AC accommodation in hotels.

Jaipur- Ranthambore-Jaipur (NJH089): Starting from Rs 6,495

The tour for 2 Nights and 3 Days is an exclusive opportunity to visit one of the biggest and most renowned national parks in India. The nearest date of the journey for this tour is November 21.

The National Park is in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, is famous for its tiger population. Travellers will get to see Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar and City Palace in Jaipur along with Jal Mahal, Nahargarh Fort and Amer Fort. In Ranthambore, travellers will get to do an early morning safari and sightseeing of Ranthambore Fort. However, the tour price does not include the cost of the Jungle Safari at Ranthambore National Park.

The package includes:

Pick up and drop to Railway Station/Bus Stand/Airport and Sightseeing in AC Cab.

2 Breakfasts.

AC accommodation in hotels.

Toll, parking, and all applicable taxes for the above services.

Jaipur-Ajmer-Pushkar-Udaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur (NJH078): Starting from Rs 1,4650

The tour for 6 nights and 7 days brings an opportunity to travel to some of the most scenic and historic places in Rajasthan, including Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Dargah Sharif and Umaid Bhawan Museum. The nearest date of the journey is November 21.

Apart from Ajmer, Pushkar and Udaipur, travellers will get a chance to visit Jodhpur which is known as the ‘Sun City’ for the bright, sunny weather it enjoys all year.

Package Includes:

Pick up and drop to Railway Station/Bus Stand/Airport and Sightseeing in AC Cab.

6 Breakfasts only.

AC accommodation in hotels.

Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for the above services.

NOTE

For all the above-mentioned tour packages, the price does not include:

Any Train/ Air fare.

Any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry, and all items of personal nature.

Any still / video camera fees or any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct.

Any additional meals/meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Monument entry fees.

Any service not specified in inclusions.