These IRCTC air packages to beautiful destinations cost less than Rs 35,000

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the tourism arm of Indian Railways, offers several air packages to travellers to a wide range of destinations such as Kashmir, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Travellers can avail low airfare deals and enjoy the best quality in-flight booking services. Along with this, IRCTC also offers immediate cancellation options and easy refunds.

Attractive deals are offered on group bookings and discounts are given to students and senior citizens.

To enable travellers to make informed decisions, IRCTC updates flight deals regularly on its website and app. Flight timings and weather details are also available on the site. Travellers can also check live flight tracking maps for delays in flights and flight status.

After receiving a positive response on various train tour packages, the IRCTC recently introduced the air tour package ‘Naturally Nepal’ to the neighbouring country.

The package, priced at Rs 38,400 per person, will take travellers on a 5 nights and 6 days’ journey to religious and culturally rich places like Kathmandu and Pokhara. The IRCTC air package will be available from August 8-September 30 this year.

Some IRCTC other air packages below Rs 35,000 are

Discover Ladakh

This 6 nights and 7 days tour package is priced at Rs 32,960. It will take passengers to the Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong in Ladakh. The flights will be from Delhi to Ladakh and back to the national capital. Bookings are available for July 23, 25 and 30, August 1, 8, 13, 15, 19, 22, 29 and September 3, 5,10, 12,17,19, 24 and 26.

Kashmir – Paradise on Earth

The IRCTC is offering a ‘Paradise on Earth’ package to the beautiful hills and valleys of Jammu & Kashmir from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Priced at Rs 28,600, the 3 nights and 4 days’ tour will take the tourists to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgham. The upcoming date of journey is July 29.

Glimpses of Madhya Pradesh - Ujjain and Indore

The 5 nights and 6 days’ trip will take tourists on a religious journey to Indore, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Mandu. The IRCTC air tour package is priced at Rs 27,150. The upcoming journey will commence on August 5 from Lucknow.

Mesmerising Kerala air package ex-Visakhapatnam

The IRCTC will take tourists on a 5 nights and 6 days’ journey to destinations like Kochi, Munnar, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The package is priced at Rs 34,910 onwards from Visakhapatnam. The tour starts on August 10.

Goa Delights ex-Raipur

This tour, which lasts 3 nights and 4 days, will start from Raipur and take the tourists to Calungute Beach, Anjuna Beach, Vagator Beach, Fort Aguada, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Miramar Beach, Mangueshi Temple and Mandovi River cruise in Goa. The tour, priced at Rs 24,660, will start from August 15 and end on August 18.

