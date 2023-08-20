International tourists with e-visa can enter India from Goa's Mopa Airport

2 Min Read
The Manohar International Airport (MIA) has been granted immigration check post status for allowing entry to individuals holding e-visas, according to an official statement. International flights commenced at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa on July 21, with the arrival of a flight from London-Gatwick airport. The North Goa airport is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
"To ensure seamless and hassle-free experience for international travellers, the MIA has achieved the status of an authorised ICP for entry of individuals possessing e-visas. E-visas are granted to foreigners with travel intentions such as leisure, visiting friends or relatives, medical treatment and business purposes," PTI quoted an official as saying.
At Manohar International Airport, we're dedicated to simplifying your travel, one step at a time. Trust us to make your E-VISA experience an effortless and a hassle-free one. 🌐✈️#manoharinternationalairport #gox #feelgoa #miagoaairport #evisa #travel #airindia pic.twitter.com/THUBUytwu9— Manohar International Airport (@miagoaairport) August 19, 2023
Individuals holding e-visas are granted entry into India exclusively through designated international airports and seaports, the spokesperson said. With the e-visa facility now operational at the MIA, international travellers can expect an effortless entry process. The official said that more international carriers are expected to commence operations to-and-fro MIA.
Domestic operations commenced at Manohar International Airport on January 5, 2023. RV Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL said, "The introduction of the e-visa facility marks another remarkable milestone for the MIA. Our airport is now equipped with world-class infrastructure, including the essential e-visa, immigration and customs services, to facilitate international travel."
(Edited by : CNBC-TV18 Travel Desk)
