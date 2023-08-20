International tourists with e-visa can enter India from Goa's Mopa Airport

The Manohar International Airport (MIA) has been granted immigration check post status for allowing entry to individuals holding e-visas, according to an official statement. International flights commenced at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa on July 21, with the arrival of a flight from London-Gatwick airport. The North Goa airport is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.

"To ensure seamless and hassle-free experience for international travellers, the MIA has achieved the status of an authorised ICP for entry of individuals possessing e-visas. E-visas are granted to foreigners with travel intentions such as leisure, visiting friends or relatives, medical treatment and business purposes," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Individuals holding e-visas are granted entry into India exclusively through designated international airports and seaports, the spokesperson said. With the e-visa facility now operational at the MIA , international travellers can expect an effortless entry process. The official said that more international carriers are expected to commence operations to-and-fro MIA.

Domestic operations commenced at Manohar International Airport on January 5, 2023. RV Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL said, "The introduction of the e-visa facility marks another remarkable milestone for the MIA. Our airport is now equipped with world-class infrastructure, including the essential e-visa, immigration and customs services, to facilitate international travel."