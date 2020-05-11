Economy International tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020: UN Updated : May 11, 2020 12:07 PM IST Prospects for the year have been downgraded several times since the outbreak and uncertainty continues to dominate. The estimates regarding the recovery of international travel is more positive in Africa and the Middle East with most experts foreseeing recovery still in 2020. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365