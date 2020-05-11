  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Travel
Economy

International tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020: UN

Updated : May 11, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Prospects for the year have been downgraded several times since the outbreak and uncertainty continues to dominate.
The estimates regarding the recovery of international travel is more positive in Africa and the Middle East with most experts foreseeing recovery still in 2020.
International tourism could decline by 60-80% in 2020: UN

You May Also Like

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

Glenmark launches 3-in-1 inhaler for COPD patients in India

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

General Atlantic looking to invest between $1-1.5 billion in the consumer tech space

Inox Wind begins execution of 1st phase of wind power projects in Gujarat

Inox Wind begins execution of 1st phase of wind power projects in Gujarat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement