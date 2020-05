IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, resumed domestic operations from May 25 after two months of being grounded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline, which used to operate around 1,500 daily flights pre-lockdown, is at present operating 200 flights to 51 cities. As a result of the prevailing pandemic, several states have announced mandatory COVID-19 tests, mandatory institutional quarantine and limited operations at airports.

The ever-changing guidelines have left passengers confused and airlines left with no option but cancel flights abruptly. Moreover, it is getting difficult for passengers to reach customer care centres of airlines due to constant updates and increased calls to customer care centres.

"Our incoming call volume has spiked sharply, but owing to the lockdown regulations in various cities we have been unable to deploy a full work force at our call centres. We are very aware that our service is not up to our usual high standards and we are all working hard to improve it," IndiGo said in statement.

Here is what the airlines has asked passengers to do in case their flights are cancelled or need to alter plans at the last moment due to a change in state quarantine norms.

1. All customers will be notified in advance in case of any change in flight schedule.

2. In case of a cancellation or change in schedule, passengers are encouraged to use the airline’s website if possible, where they can look for a 'Plan B' option and to rebook a flight.

3. If facing difficulty in finding the 'Plan B' option, customers can use the Dottie chat functionality or contact on the airline on social media.

4. Customers could also contact the airline's call center if possible.

5. In case, the airline is not able to offer an alternative, and the trip has to be cancelled, then the airline will place the amount paid (ticket fare) into a credit shell within 24 hours.