India’s first Water Metro service commenced its commercial operations in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday. Kerala government's ambitious project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has been set up at Rs 1,136.83 crore.

This flagship project will connect 10 islands in the port city using 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. Currently, 15 electric air-conditioned catamaran boats have started ferrying city residents across eight water routes. There are 15 proposed water routes.

The Kerala Water Metro Limited (KWML), in a statement, said, “The boats will start operating from High Court Water Metro Terminal and Vypin Water Metro Terminal from 7 am. The ticket rate for this route is Rs 20. During peak hours, there will be boat service every 15 minutes on the route. The boat services will continue till 8 PM.”

“India’s first Water Metro service will provide safe, affordable and pocket friendly travel for people in and around Kochi and also the tourists from across the world,” added KWML. The vessels and terminals are constructed in a disabled-friendly manner.

The eco-friendly vessels can ferry up to 100 people each across the proposed 76-km-long routes at a speed of eight to 10 knots. The boat also won the Gussies International Electric Boat Awards, 2022.

Metro officials claimed the vessels are fitted with the most advanced and safest battery technology which is capable of supercharging in 15 to 20 minutes. The vessels are also equipped with life-saving equipment including lifejackets and technology to prevent overcrowding.

Apart from having an automatic boat location-tracking system and night navigation equipment, the panoramic windows of the vessels provide a visual treat of the scenic backwaters of Kochi.

The solar-powered electric vessels with zero emissions have recyclable aluminium alloy hull bodies and the engines produce near to zero sound and vibration while running. The Kochi Water Metro service is fully funded by the Kerala government and KfW, a German funding agency.

The terminals are built with state-of-the-art facilities and the jetties have floating pontoons with automatic docking system technology. The Water Metro is expected to ferry 34,000 passengers every day.

Moreover, the new Water Metro Service will have 30 Kudumbashree members employed in its housekeeping and ticketing sections. Kudumbashree said 18 of its members have joined the ticketing section of the Water Metro while 12 are with the housekeeping section.

There are a total of 74 staffers currently employed in the newly inaugurated Water Metro Service. The women got the opportunity through Kudumbashree Initiative for Business Solutions (KIBS) society, formed to provide jobs to women based on their educational qualifications.

Launched as a poverty eradication mission by the state government in 1998 to wipe out poverty through community action, Kudumbashree has tried its hand in various fields, ranging from pickle-making to IT business to empowering women households in the state.