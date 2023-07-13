Indians want to spend more time, money on international, domestic travel in 2023: Survey

A recent report 'titled ACKO Travel Index 2023' reveals that around 48 percent of Indians will be allocating an increased budget for their travel in the coming year and 37 percent will be increasing the duration of the trip.

The travel industry is set to make a revival with a surge in demand among travelers. A recent report 'titled ACKO Travel Index 2023' reveals that around 48 percent of Indians will be allocating an increased budget for their travel this year and 37 percent will be increasing the duration of the trip. ACKO, an insurance company, in association with YouGov, has brought out this report.

With a considerable increase in demand for international travel, while planning their domestic travel, 44 percent of Indians will allocate an increased budget for travel post-pandemic, 31 percent will take more domestic trips in 2023-24, and 30 percent will increase the trip duration, the report said.

The report further states that approximately 71 percent of respondents are ready to spend Rs 1–6 lakh on their international trips, while domestic travelers would like to spend up to Rs 1 lakh. Apart from the destinations and budget, the report highlights a significant shift in the behavior of travelers. Now in every aspect of planning a trip, cleanliness is of utmost importance followed by flexibility and convenience. The respondents also wish to avoid being in crowded spaces.