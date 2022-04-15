Indians can't take transit flights via EU to UK without Schengen visa, thanks to Brexit: Report

Indians are unable to take transit flights to the UK, in case of stops in the EU, without possessing a Schengen visa. Indian passengers are being stopped from boarding flights taking off from India if they do not possess a regular or Schengen visa, reported the Times of India. This comes in the wake of the European Union’s decision that non-EU citizens must carry a valid visa in order to fly to the UK on transit flights.

While Brexit officially happened on February 1, 2020, international flights had mostly been suspended across Europe and later in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For most part of the last two years, international flights have been operating under air travel bubble agreements. Air travel under such agreements was mostly point-to-point and only occasionally had very specified transit stops.

With internationally-scheduled flights only resuming from March 27, travellers have begun to feel the impact of EU’s decision on flights to the UK, the rule having being in place from January 2021.

For passengers who are denied boarding, there may not even be a chance of a refund.

“Passengers should be aware of the travel requirements, so refund depends on the conditions of the ticket bought,” an EU airline official told TOI. While EU carriers like Lufthansa, Air France and KLM are afraid of losing business, some have approached other governments to broach up the topic with the EU.