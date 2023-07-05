Indian travellers surpass China, Japan to become highest sources of tourist to the US

The US will open two new consulates in India in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, to facilitate travel for business and tourism. The rising number of Indians travelling to the US has prompted Washington to make the decision.

India has become the source of most inbound travellers in the US. For the first time in 2022, Asia's highest source of international travellers was India, surpassing traditional countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, according to tourism consultancy IPK International.

People from India have been travelling abroad more and the US is trying to accommodate the latest tourism boom by opening two new consulates, one each in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington the US is pushing to process more visas.

The US tourism sector has taken note. "New markets like India may offset (other countries) and help us grow in the long run," Reuters quoted Geoff Freeman, CEO of the US Travel Association as saying.