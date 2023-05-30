Indian travel market may see 40% growth in Jun-Aug, Thailand a top choice for solo travelers

The report highlights that Singapore received the highest flight bookings from India for travel between June-August 2023, followed by San Francisco, Melbourne, Toronto, and Bali. Western countries are the top choice for Indian couples this summer, with the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom being the most booked destinations.

Indian travel market is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, with international leisure flight bookings from India increasing by 40 percent in June-August 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reveals a report by Adara (RateGain’s subsidiary), a data exchange platform, that provides access to ethically-sourced travel intent data.

The data indicates, for solo travelers, Thailand remains top choice for leisure travel while for Indian couples, Western countries are the top choice.

The growth of 40 percent seen in international leisure flight between June-August, represents the highest level of outbound leisure flight bookings from India in the post-COVID years.

However, the demand is still 15-20 percent lower than the pre-pandemic high of 2019.

In Asia, Bali and Singapore are the most popular choices. For families from India, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and Thailand are the most popular destinations. Meanwhile, for solo travelers, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are the most popular destinations, with Thailand remaining a top choice for leisure travel. Destinations such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are being booked more often for business travel by solo travelers rather than leisure.

Adara’s report also revealed that 95 percent of hotel bookings were made using Chrome desktop browser, with Chrome (desktop + mobile) accounting for 99 percent of all hotel bookings made for June-August 2023.