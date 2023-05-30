Indian travel market may see 40% growth in Jun-Aug, Thailand a top choice for solo travelers

English
    By Sudarshan Kumar  May 30, 2023 10:16:25 AM IST (Published)

    The report highlights that Singapore received the highest flight bookings from India for travel between June-August 2023, followed by San Francisco, Melbourne, Toronto, and Bali. Western countries are the top choice for Indian couples this summer, with the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom being the most booked destinations.

    Indian travel market is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, with international leisure flight bookings from India increasing by 40 percent in June-August 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reveals a report by Adara (RateGain’s subsidiary), a data exchange platform, that provides access to ethically-sourced travel intent data.

    The data indicates, for solo travelers, Thailand remains top choice for leisure travel while for Indian couples, Western countries are the top choice.
    The growth of 40 percent seen in international leisure flight between June-August, represents the highest level of outbound leisure flight bookings from India in the post-COVID years.
