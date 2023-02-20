These trains will be affected until March 4 ahead of Holi: Check full list

Due to the doubling work being done between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway, the Railways has diverted several trains.
The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains on the Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work. The doubling work will take place on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions which is causing a disruption in train services ahead of the festival of Holi.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting
Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The doubling work between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway has affected routes of several trains.
Public relations officer of the Lucknow division, Mahesh Gupta, stated that the trains have been cancelled to provide better facilities to passengers, as per a Livemint report.
Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:
15010- Mailani- Gorakhpur Express- From February 21 to March 4
15009- Gorakhpur- Mailani Express- From February 20 to March 3
05085- MLN-LJN Express- From March 1 to March 3
05086- LJN-MLN Express- From March 1 to March 3
05491- Mailani- Sitapur Express- From March 1 to March 3
05492- Mailani- Sitapur Express- From March 1 to March 3
22531- Chhapra-Mathura Express- From February 20, 24, 27 to March 1 and March 3
22532- Mathura-Chhapra Express- From February 20, 24, 27 to March 1 and March 3
Here’s the list of trains that have been diverted:
02564- New Delhi-Barauni special train- From February 20 to March 2
02570- Darbhanga special train- From February 21 to March 3
02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi special train- From February 21 to March 3
02563- Barauni-New Delhi special train- From February 20 to March 2
12591- Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express- February 25
12566- New Delhi-Darbhanga Express- From February 27 to March 2
-22922- Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express- February 28 February
05087- Mailani to Daligani Express- From March 1 to March 3
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 9:53 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!