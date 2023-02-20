These trains will be affected until March 4 ahead of Holi: Check full list

Due to the doubling work being done between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway, the Railways has diverted several trains.

The Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains on the Mailani-Gorakhpur route due to non-interlocking and doubling work. The doubling work will take place on the Lucknow and Gorakhpur rail divisions which is causing a disruption in train services ahead of the festival of Holi.

The doubling work between Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhaur stations of the Lucknow and Gorakhpur Division of North Eastern Railway has affected routes of several trains.

Public relations officer of the Lucknow division, Mahesh Gupta, stated that the trains have been cancelled to provide better facilities to passengers, as per a Livemint report.

Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:

15010- Mailani- Gorakhpur Express- From February 21 to March 4

15009- Gorakhpur- Mailani Express- From February 20 to March 3

05085- MLN-LJN Express- From March 1 to March 3

05086- LJN-MLN Express- From March 1 to March 3

05491- Mailani- Sitapur Express- From March 1 to March 3

05492- Mailani- Sitapur Express- From March 1 to March 3

22531- Chhapra-Mathura Express- From February 20, 24, 27 to March 1 and March 3

22532- Mathura-Chhapra Express- From February 20, 24, 27 to March 1 and March 3

Here’s the list of trains that have been diverted:

02564- New Delhi-Barauni special train- From February 20 to March 2

02570- Darbhanga special train- From February 21 to March 3

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi special train- From February 21 to March 3

02563- Barauni-New Delhi special train- From February 20 to March 2

12591- Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express- February 25

12566- New Delhi-Darbhanga Express- From February 27 to March 2

-22922- Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express- February 28 February

05087- Mailani to Daligani Express- From March 1 to March 3