Indian Railways makes travel more affordable with AC-3 tier economy ticket price cut

Passengers who have already booked their tickets online or over the counter will be refunded the excess amount that they had paid for the pre-booked tickets.
The Railways Ministry on Wednesday, March 22, made a major announcement that will certainly delight frequent travelers. The ministry has ordered a reduction in the price of AC-3 tier economy class tickets, effective from Wednesday.
The decision was taken after careful consideration by railway officials who wanted to make train travel more affordable for the masses.
In addition to the ticket price reduction, the ministry has also restored the availability of bedding, which was discontinued last year. According to the officials, passengers who have already booked their tickets online or over the counter will be refunded the excess amount that they had paid for the pre-booked tickets.
The order states that the fare for a 3-tier economy class ticket, which was previously equal to the fare of an AC-3 tier ticket through a circular issued last year, has now been reduced.
The introduction of 3-tier economy coaches was part of the Railway Board's initiative to provide the "Best and Cheapest AC Travel" service to the public. The fare for these coaches is 6-7 percent lower than the regular AC-3 tier coaches.
As per the officials, AC-3 tier economy coaches have 80 berths as compared to 72 berths in a regular AC-3 tier coach.
Additionally, in the first year of its introduction, the Railways earned a whopping Rs 231 crore from the AC-3 tier economy class.
According to the data released by the ministry, between April and August 2022, around 15 lakh people traveled in these coaches, generating earnings of Rs 177 crore.
