Indian Railways launches 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra' Bharat Gaurav Tourist train, check details

Aligned with the Indian Government's "Dekho Apna Desh" campaign, the introduction of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aims to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Ambedkar Circuit was launched from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi on Friday by G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, and Dr Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The train aims to provide passengers with glimpses into the life of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar while promoting domestic tourism and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The 07 nights and 08 days tour is the government's first initiative to tour on the Ambedkar circuit and includes visits to prominent places associated with the life of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, such as New Delhi, Mhow, Nagpur, and sacred Buddhist sites such as Sanchi, Sarnath, Gaya, Rajgir, and Nalanda.

There is a pantry car that serves vegetarian meals for the tourists and the special train has been equipped with an infotainment system, CCTV cameras, and security guard services.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train first stop is at New Delhi Railway Station, from where tourists were taken by buses to visit Baba Saheb Ambedkar Memorial in New Delhi. The next stop is at Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), the birthplace of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, followed by Nagpur railway station, where tourists will visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism and where Babasaheb Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism in 1956.

After Nagpur, the train moves to Sanchi, where tourists will see the stupa and other Buddhist sites. The train will then proceed to Varanasi, where tourists will visit Sarnath and the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The next destination will be Gaya, where tourists will witness the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries.

The tourists will then move to Rajgir and Nalanda by road for sightseeing the next day. The key sites at the destination include Buddhist sites and the ruins at Nalanda. The train will finally depart from Gaya for New Delhi as the train tour comes to an end.

