Indian Railways hikes passenger train fares after five years
Updated : January 02, 2020 06:19 AM IST
The last fare revision for passenger trains was done in June 2014 when fares were raised by 14.2 percent across all classes.
During the financial year 2018-19, passenger traffic on Indian Railways has registered a growth of 1.8 percent as compared to last year
The fare hike—first in the last five years—is applicable on all non-suburban trains which carry 34 percent of total passenger traffic.
