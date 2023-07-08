The scheme shall be applicable up to a period of 1 year with special conditions in place. The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.
Indian Railways has decided to offer up to 25 percent discount on ticket fares for AC Chair Car classes in all trains including, Vandre Bharat Express, in a move to increase occupancy in premium trains.
The scheme shall be applicable for up to a period of one year with special conditions in place.
The scheme will be applicable in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains with AC sitting accommodation, including, the Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.
However, the discount may be provided in any or all the classes based on the occupancy.
The discount of 25 percent is applicable to the basic fare. However, reservation charges, GST, Superfast surcharge, and others will be applied separately.
Indian Railways, in an official release, also said that trains with classes that have less than 50 percent occupancy, either end to end or in the specified sections during the last 30 days will be taken into consideration for offering the discounts.
The amount of discount will be decided based on the fares of competitive modes of transport for such trains. The discount can be given for the first or last leg of the journey or for any intermediate sections where the occupancy is less than 50 percent.
Duration of the scheme
As per the release, the scheme shall be applicable for up to a period of one year and it will be implemented with immediate effect.
However, initially, the PCCMs of the zones of the originating station of the train will decide the period for the specific discount schemes.
Discounts may be given on a seasonal or monthly basis, or on weekdays/ weekends based on the demand.
The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.
However, no refund of fare will be issued for the tickets that have already been booked.
The discount in future can be modified, extended or withdrawn based on the regular reviews made by the authorities.
Any modification of discount or withdrawal will also be implemented with immediate effect, but no difference of fare shall be charged from already booked passengers.
Exemptions
The scheme will not be applicable on special trains, including holiday or festive specials.
Further, the Tatkal quota will not be earmarked for the trains for the decided period of the scheme in case the discount is provided on an end-to-end basis. The Tatkal quota will also not be applicable for the specified sections if the discount is provided for a part journey of the train.
Also, the flexi fare scheme will be withdrawn from those trains where the scheme is applicable.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance
Jul 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Here is an expert's take on how to maximise returns on real estate investment
Jul 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Maharashtra Local Body Election: State election body sounds bugle for BMC polls
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read