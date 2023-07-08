The scheme shall be applicable up to a period of 1 year with special conditions in place. The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.

Indian Railways has decided to offer up to 25 percent discount on ticket fares for AC Chair Car classes in all trains including, Vandre Bharat Express , in a move to increase occupancy in premium trains.

However, the discount may be provided in any or all the classes based on the occupancy.

The discount of 25 percent is applicable to the basic fare. However, reservation charges, GST, Superfast surcharge, and others will be applied separately.

Indian Railways , in an official release, also said that trains with classes that have less than 50 percent occupancy, either end to end or in the specified sections during the last 30 days will be taken into consideration for offering the discounts.

The amount of discount will be decided based on the fares of competitive modes of transport for such trains. The discount can be given for the first or last leg of the journey or for any intermediate sections where the occupancy is less than 50 percent.

Duration of the scheme

As per the release, the scheme shall be applicable for up to a period of one year and it will be implemented with immediate effect.

However, initially, the PCCMs of the zones of the originating station of the train will decide the period for the specific discount schemes.

Discounts may be given on a seasonal or monthly basis, or on weekdays/ weekends based on the demand.

The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.

However, no refund of fare will be issued for the tickets that have already been booked.

Any modification of discount or withdrawal will also be implemented with immediate effect, but no difference of fare shall be charged from already booked passengers.

Exemptions

The scheme will not be applicable on special trains, including holiday or festive specials.

Further, the Tatkal quota will not be earmarked for the trains for the decided period of the scheme in case the discount is provided on an end-to-end basis. The Tatkal quota will also not be applicable for the specified sections if the discount is provided for a part journey of the train.

Also, the flexi fare scheme will be withdrawn from those trains where the scheme is applicable.