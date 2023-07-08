3 Min Read
The scheme shall be applicable up to a period of 1 year with special conditions in place. The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.
Indian Railways has decided to offer up to 25 percent discount on ticket fares for AC Chair Car classes in all trains including, Vandre Bharat Express, in a move to increase occupancy in premium trains.
The scheme shall be applicable for up to a period of one year with special conditions in place.
The scheme will be applicable in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains with AC sitting accommodation, including, the Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.