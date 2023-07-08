CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeIndian Railways cuts AC Chair Car ticket price up to 25% in Vande Bharat Express and other trains News

Indian Railways cuts AC Chair Car ticket price up to 25% in Vande Bharat Express and other trains

Indian Railways cuts AC Chair Car ticket price up to 25% in Vande Bharat Express and other trains
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 8, 2023 7:58:43 PM IST (Published)

The scheme shall be applicable up to a period of 1 year with special conditions in place. The discount will be applicable for tickets booked till the preparation of the first chart, during the current booking and it may be provided by the TTE onboard the train.

Indian Railways has decided to offer up to 25 percent discount on ticket fares for AC Chair Car classes in all trains including, Vandre Bharat Express, in a move to increase occupancy in premium trains.

The scheme shall be applicable for up to a period of one year with special conditions in place.
The scheme will be applicable in AC Chair Car and Executive Classes of all trains with AC sitting accommodation, including, the Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X