Indian railways to provide connectivity to 55 of 95 unconnected towns with over 50,000 population

DoT & state Governments are working to identify locations for 5G cells, and a comprehensive port connectivity plan is being implemented in coordination with various ministries.
Government sources have indicated that the Ministry of Railways is planning to provide connectivity to 55 of 95 unconnected towns with a population of over 50,000, identified using the PM Gati Shakti initiative.
The government has received feedback from various ministries and states on use of the initiative. It includes plans of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Railways to develop projects of road connectivity to over 2,000 sheds for goods and accordance of standardised attributes to economic clusters on national highways and all infrastructure assets.
While the Civil Aviation Ministry plans to use the national master plan for site selection and infrastructure gap analysis for greenfield infrastructure, the ministries of Coal, Power and Railways are working to identify bottlenecks in the movement of coal.
The Power Ministry also saved time and cost overrun using NMP for preliminary route alignment preparation for line and sub-station location of the Bareilly-Neemrana 2 765 D/C line.
While the DoT is aiming to put the entire 5G network on the Gati Shakti portal, Chandigarh is rolling out the entire street furniture for 5G using the master plan to map.
While all states have put over 22 layers on their respective master plans, they're looking at assessing projects over a certain net worth on the PM Gati Shakti portal for better utilisation.
While Uttarakhand is assessing projects over Rs. 25 crores, Madhya Pradesh is assessing projects over Rs. 100 crores and Andaman & Nicobar is assessing projects over Rs. 4 crores on the PM Gati Shakti portal. Andaman & Nicobar is also looking at efficient ways for marine exports to Thailand with better use of shipping lines.
The government is aiming to take Gati Shakti to the level of district collectors (DCs), intending to provide access to NMP to every DC to be able to plan accordingly to ensure uniform distribution of social sector schemes and accessibility to schools to ensure a lesser dropout rate for girls.
While Gujarat is using Gati Shakti to optimise access to anganwadis, the state government of Goa has been using the initiative to rationalise locations of schools.
