    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometravel News

    Indian Railways Cancels 144 trains on October 14 For maintenance work, check full list

    Indian Railways Cancels 144 trains on October 14 For maintenance work, check full list

    Indian Railways Cancels 144 trains on October 14 For maintenance work, check full list
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from cities like Pune, Satara and Pathankot among others.

    Indian Railways has fully cancelled 144 trains and partially cancelled 55 trains on Friday, October 14, in view of maintenance and infrastructure work on several routes. The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from cities such as Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Phaltan and others. The tickets booked via the IRCTC website or app will be automatically cancelled and a refund will be initiated in the user's accounts. Those passengers, who have booked tickets through the counters at the stations will have to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.
    The railway authorities have also rescheduled 17 trains and diverted 18 trains. A total of 26 trains have also been short-terminated.
    Here's how to find out if your train is cancelled
    Step 1: Visit the passenger enquiry section of the official website of the railways at https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/
    Step 2: Select your train name or number, journey station and the date of the journey
    Step 3: Click on Train Exception Info
    Step 4: A calendar showing the dates when the train is cancelled will appear
    List of Fully Cancelled Trains on October 14 (Train Number)
    01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05383 , 05384 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06977 , 07329 , 07906 , 07907 , 08317 , 08437 , 08438 , 08528 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 11305 , 12114 , 12850 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17227 , 17228 , 20411 , 20412 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22151 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37836
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    IRCTCtrain cancellation

    Previous Article

    T20 World Cup Afghanistan team preview: Afghans relying on spin of Rashid and Mujeeb on Australia's fast bouncy pitches

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup South Africa team preview: Captain Temba Bavuma's poor form could jinx team's chance to lift first ICC trophy

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng