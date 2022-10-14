Indian Railways Cancels 144 trains on October 14 For maintenance work, check full list

By CNBCTV18.COM

Indian Railways has fully cancelled 144 trains and partially cancelled 55 trains on Friday, October 14, in view of maintenance and infrastructure work on several routes. The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from cities such as Pune, Pathankot, Satara, Phaltan and others. The tickets booked via the IRCTC website or app will be automatically cancelled and a refund will be initiated in the user's accounts. Those passengers, who have booked tickets through the counters at the stations will have to visit the reservation counter to claim their refund.

The railway authorities have also rescheduled 17 trains and diverted 18 trains. A total of 26 trains have also been short-terminated.

Here's how to find out if your train is cancelled

Step 1: Visit the passenger enquiry section of the official website of the railways at https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/

Step 2: Select your train name or number, journey station and the date of the journey

Step 3: Click on Train Exception Info

Step 4: A calendar showing the dates when the train is cancelled will appear

List of Fully Cancelled Trains on October 14 (Train Number)

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05383 , 05384 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06977 , 07329 , 07906 , 07907 , 08317 , 08437 , 08438 , 08528 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 11305 , 12114 , 12850 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17227 , 17228 , 20411 , 20412 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22151 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37836