Book your tickets, pack your bags and go to one of these places to ring in the new year.

2023 is just around the corner. It’s the best time to spend special moments with your loved ones. While some love to host lavish dinners, others just want to hang with their family and friends. And if you want to skip all that and head to some place to ring in the New Year, we have got you covered.

You can go to:

1. Pondicherry

Known as the French capital of India, the clear, quiet, and peaceful beaches of Pondicherry are ideal for relaxing. Cafes are the top place to go here. One can absorb the vibe and go street shopping. Discovering the French building in quiet lanes will be worth the effort.

2 Manali

Manali is one of those destinations to sit back and relax this winter season. The breathtaking beauty of the hills and exotic pine trees that resemble. One can even stay in a cottage and enjoy a starry night.

3. Kochi

One can plan meals with family at the umpteen restaurants serving authentic dishes. Cakes can be baked or bought at the amazing bakeries here.

4. Goa

Goa is the country's beach capital and party heaven. Around this time, mornings in Goa are accompanied by the comforting aroma of cakes.

5 . Shillong

This tiny, charming hamlet is a little heaven. Wake up to chilly mornings and start the day with a cup of hot coffee while nature sleeps in all of its serene glory. Shillongites enjoy outdoor picnics with family and friends. The grass turns brown and the waterfalls become soothing.

6. Kolkata

Pubs and restaurants stay open all night long. Enjoy delectable treats at Flury's and the age-old Nahoums.