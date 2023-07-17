India Nepal rail link becomes operational: Check distance, stations, and other key details

The Kurtha-Bijalpura stretch will cover a total distance of 17.3 km. This section will have five stations, namely Kurtha, Pipradi, Loharpatti, Singyahi, and Bijalpura.

The cross-border rail route of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway line between India and Nepal, which is being constructed with the assistance of India, has become operational. The Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the railway line was launched by Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, in a ceremony held in Bijalpura on Sunday, July 16.

The event was attended by guests from both sides, including Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission in Kathmandu, representatives of the Government of Nepal and political leaders from Madhya Pradesh, according to a release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

This is the second phase of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas project that has been constructed with the assistance of the Indian government. The rail section between Jaynagar and Kurtha, the project's first phase, was inaugurated in April last year and has been operational since then.

The newly built rail route has been constructed at a cost of Rs 783.83 crore with India's assistance.

Distance and stoppages

The Kurtha-Bijalpura stretch will cover a total distance of 17.3 km. According to a PTI report, this section will have five stations: Kurtha, Pipradi, Loharpatti, Singyahi, and Bijalpura.

This cross-border railway connection between India and Nepal is expected to boost trade and tourism between both nations.

The rail route between Jaynagar and Kurtha has a total of eight stops - Jaynagar (India), Inarwa (border station), Khajuri, Mahinathpur, Baidehi, Parwaha, Janakpur, and Kurtha. Notably, the government is also working on the land acquisition process to construct the third phase of the project, which will cover the distance between Bijalpur and Bardibas.