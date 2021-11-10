India keen to increase international flights under travel bubbles: Report

India is looking to increase the number of international flights operating to and from the country in the upcoming weeks, reported MoneyControl. With the country having administered over 100 crore doses, and 85 percent of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, Indian officials are in talks with domestic and international airlines as well as other countries to increase its flight capacity under travel bubbles, senior officials told MoneyControl.

India has established several air bubble travel agreements with countries in Europe, Middle East, North America and others. Air bubbles allow international flights to operate between two countries under certain restrictions and stipulations, even when international flights may be restricted in either of the two countries.

Also read: India extends ban on international passenger flights until Nov 30

“There are constant discussions between the high commissions of every country, and, wherever required, we are looking to increase flights under the air bubble agreements,” an official said. Of the countries that India is looking to increase international flights to are Dubai, Singapore, France, the UK, the US, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Australia, among others.

But while India is looking to increase its international flights between countries that it has an air bubble with, the country is not likely to remove the international flight restrictions in the coming weeks.

“Reopening international commercial flights is still a while away. We can surely consider opening once demand nears pre-COVID levels," officials said.

Before removing all restrictions on international flights, the government will be collecting data of international passengers and corresponding COVID-19 after November 15.

"We have to ensure that our tourist hotspots are safe and we will collect data of foreign tourists arriving to ensure that no case of COVID-19 infection goes unattended," another official said.