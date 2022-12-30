India's Rs 120-crore underwater tunnel in West Bengal to be 45-second blink and miss experience

India's first underwater tunnel is built at a cost of around Rs 120 crore as part of the East-West Metro Corridor that connects IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V in the east to Howrah Maidan. Several protective measures have been taken to prevent water leakages in the tunnel.
Built under the Hooghly River in West Bengal, India's first underwater tunnel is set to be a blink-and-you-miss-it experience for passengers as trains will cross stretch in just 45 seconds. Aimed at establishing metro connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata, this tunnel is also said to be the Indian version of Eurostar's London-Paris corridor.
Built at the cost of around Rs 120 crore as part of the East-West Metro Corridor, this 520-metre underwater tunnel is 13 metres below the riverbed and 33 metres below ground level.
Several protective measures have been taken to prevent water leakages in the tunnel. As per media reports, concrete mixes composed of fly ash and micro silica have been used for the segments to minimise water permeability. The tunnel will have an internal and external diameter of 5.55 metres and 6.1 metres, respectively.
In accordance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines, emergency evacuation shafts up to 760 metres in length are being provided at Howrah Station in the west and Strand Road in the east for passenger safety.
At the time of construction, two German-made tunnel boring machines (TBMs) - Prerna and Rachna, were deployed for the process.
The 16.6 Km East-West Metro Corridor connects Kolkata's IT hub of Salt Lake Sector V in the east to Howrah Maidan in the west across the river.
The Kolkata East-West Metro line is being constructed by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRCL) and has been marred by delays. It was approved in 2009 at a cost of Rs 4,875 crore and a completion date of August 2015. As per the PTI report, the cost has now increased to Rs 8,475 crore.
"The tunnel is essential for the East-West Corridor, and it was key. The under-the-river-alignment was the only alignment possible with residential areas and other technical issues involved," said Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation General Manager (Civil) Sailesh Kumar to PTI.
"This metro route between Howrah and Sealdah cuts down the commute time to 40 minutes as against 1.5 hours by road. It will also ease congestion at both ends," he added.
-With inputs from PTI
