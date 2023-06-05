English
India's first international cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka to be flagged off today: Check route, prices and other details

India's first international cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka to be flagged off today: Check route, prices and other details

India's first international cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka to be flagged off today: Check route, prices and other details
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 11:03:28 AM IST (Published)

The cruise tour package will allow tourists to visit the ports of Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Jaffna in Sri Lanka, before returning to Chennai.

India is set to launch its first-ever international cruise from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka operated by Cordelia Cruises, and the maiden voyage will be flagged off by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5, from Chennai, with the cruise ship heading to the city of Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

A program has been organized at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai at 11 am, where Shipping Minister Sonowal will participate. The event aims to highlight the significant developments undertaken by the Central government for the Chennai Port over the past nine years, according to a News18 report.
The cruise, titled the Cordelia Empress, will officially be inaugurated by Minister Sonowal at 5 pm from the Chennai Cruise Terminal, marking the beginning of the journey.
X