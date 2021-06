Countries are finally opening up to international travellers from India after the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Dubai’s Supreme Committee and Disaster Management officials on June 19 announced relaxation of travel norms for passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) had earlier suspended air travel to and from India from April 24, which was later extended till July 6.

Dubai airport’s Terminal 1 will finally reopen on June 23 after a 15-month closure. Flights were operated through Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai, Emirates airline announced resumption of services for fully vaccinated passengers from these three countries subject to new protocols effective from June 23.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai announces updates to Dubai's travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday 23 June 2021.

Only those passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of vaccines approved by the UAE government can travel from India to Dubai. The entry ban will continue for visiting visa holders and those who did not receive vaccines.

The following four vaccines have been approved by the UAE government -- Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech E, Sputnik V and Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot (Covishield in India). The UAE has not approved India's Covaxin as yet.

A QR-coded negative RT-PCR report following a test 48 hours before departure is a must for all passengers flying from India to Dubai.

On arrival in Dubai, passengers will have to undergo another RT-PCR test. Passengers from India will have to go through institutional quarantine in Dubai till the result of their last RT-PCR test is released, which is estimated to take 24 hours.

Those who went back to their native places in India, South Africa or Nigeria can also return to the UAE from June 23 provided they have received both doses of the approved vaccines.

Also among those eligible to fly to Dubai are members of diplomatic missions, golden visa holders, UAE nationals and passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter by the UAE authorities. Quarantine rules are not applicable for UAE citizens and diplomats.