India introduces Ayush visa category for foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in the country

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Aug 2, 2023 6:53:32 PM IST (Published)

The idea for the Ayush visa was initially announced by Prime Minister Modi at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) held in April 2022. 


The Indian government on Wednesday (August 2) unveiled a new category of visa, called the Ayush (AY) visa, specifically designed for foreign nationals seeking treatment under Indian systems of medicine. This visa aims to cater to those interested in Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional forms of therapeutic care and wellness.
"A new chapter i.e. chapter 11A – Ayush Visa has been incorporated after Chapter 11 - Medical visa of the Visa Manual, which deals with treatment under the Indian systems of medicine and accordingly necessary amendments has been made in various chapters of the Visa Manual, 2019,"  the ministry of Ayush said in a statement.
Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, applauded the creation of this new visa category, stating that it will boost the medical value travel sector in India. “This initiative will strengthen our endeavor to accomplish our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for making Indian traditional medicine a global phenomenon,” he added.
The idea for the Ayush visa was initially announced by Prime Minister Modi at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) held in April 2022.
This visa initiative is a crucial part of the "Heal in India" campaign, aimed at positioning India as a top destination for medical value travel. The Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare are working together to develop a comprehensive "Heal in India" portal to promote India's medical tourism globally.
In recent years, India has seen significant growth in medical value travel, with the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) projecting a strong annual growth rate of 9.9 percent for the global wellness economy. The Ayush-based healthcare and wellness sector is expected to reach an estimated value of $70 billion by 2025.
Additionally, to further promote Ayush systems of treatment, the Ministry of Ayush has been actively collaborating with the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Their joint efforts aim to promote Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.
