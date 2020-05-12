Immediate spike in train, bus travel more likely than domestic air travel: Survey

Bus and train passengers are more likely to travel in next three months as opposed to domestic air travelers., according to a report titled ‘Decoding inter-city traveler sentiments post COVID’, released by IntrCity RailYatri, an inter-city mobility network

The survey highlights that a large number of travelers are currently stuck in the ‘wrong’ cities, impacted by the timing of sudden implementation of the nationwide lockdown where 31 percent of the respondents expressed to get home as their immediate priority.

Around 38 percent of travelers displayed a high level of optimism regarding the return to normalcy. Around 35 percent were unsure.

25 percent of the participants believe that it will be a while before life goes back to the way it was. Professional or work-related travel takes top priority followed by social travel as opposed to planned holidays. A whopping 71 percent of participants indicated a drop in their planned holidays this year.

In a pre-COVID market, one of the primary concerns of travelers was ‘On-time’ journey, however, after the global pandemic, the concern has shifted towards safety and hygiene.

Over 70 percent of the respondents in the survey picked hygiene, sanitization and social distancing as their top criteria.

The survey highlighted that leisure trips are not people’s first choice anymore for domestic travel. From the perspective of various travel options taken into consideration, the percentage of travelers who intend to have a relaxing tour, account for 25.3 percent; at the same time, more than 33.41 percent surveyed festivals and social occasions as the only reason for their future travel

It also indicated that inter-city travelers would prefer online methods of ticket booking than offline in the near future. Among the participants, 59.3 percent said ‘Yes’ to the online mode of booking and only 9.8 percent would continue to prefer offline methods of ticket booking.

Remaining participants are already utilizing online booking for their travel needs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the whole inter-city mobility industry in 2020 to come to a halt. Going forward there will be no single path to reinvention. However, businesses will be able to succeed by prioritizing three key levers of change: hygiene and sanitization, social distancing and leveraging technology”, said Manish Rathi, CEO & Co-founder, IntrCity RailYatri.

Kapil Raizada, co-founder, IntrCity RailYatri added that it was imperative to understand the needs of the customers for businesses to innovate and said,