Exclusive | 'Taxes should be minimal for tourism as its a highly taxed sector,' IHCL MD and CEO

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 on the 20 percent TCS impact on the tourism sector, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) said taxes should be minimal for tourism industry as it is already a highly taxed sector.
"All I can say is that taxes should be minimal in this(tourism) sector. This is a highly taxed sector."
Speaking on the outlook on the Indian tourism sector, Chhatwal said demand is holding very well in Q1 of this fiscal year as most of the markets demonstrating double-digit growth.
However, he added that hotel prices are still low in the country and should be up by at least 20-25 percent.
Recently, IHCL made waves in the hospitality industry by signing a franchise agreement with Chalet Hotels to open and operate the Taj brand in the Delhi airport area.
First Published: May 24, 2023 6:06 PM IST
