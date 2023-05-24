English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel NewsExclusive | 'Taxes should be minimal for tourism as its a highly taxed sector,' IHCL MD and CEO

Exclusive | 'Taxes should be minimal for tourism as its a highly taxed sector,' IHCL MD and CEO

Exclusive | 'Taxes should be minimal for tourism as its a highly taxed sector,' IHCL MD and CEO
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 6:27:16 PM IST (Updated)

Speaking on the outlook on the Indian tourism sector, CEO and MD Puneet Chhatwal said demand is holding very well in Q1 of this fiscal year as most of the markets demonstrating double-digit growth.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 on the 20 percent TCS impact on the tourism sector, Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) said taxes should be minimal for tourism industry as it is already a highly taxed sector.

"All I can say is that taxes should be minimal in this(tourism) sector. This is a highly taxed sector."
Speaking on the outlook on the Indian tourism sector, Chhatwal said demand is holding very well in Q1 of this fiscal year as most of the markets demonstrating double-digit growth.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X